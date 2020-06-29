All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Wellington Estates

6623 Callaghan Rd · (830) 521-2025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6623 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0804 · Avail. now

$729

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0702 · Avail. now

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2303 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0405 · Avail. Aug 7

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 1606 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wellington Estates.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Wellington Estates, where your home meets our heart. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans offer unique modern design styles with classic spaciousness.
While living at Wellington Estates you'll enjoy two sparkling swimming pools, a state of the art fitness center, manicured courtyards with charcoal BBQ grills, assigned covered parking, and more.
Beyond the sanctuary of our centrally located community, you'll have easy access to many of San Antonio's finest features including delicious dining, stellar parks, and wonderful shopping options such as North Star Mall, Crossroads Mall, and Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. It's also never been easier to commute to SA's top employers including USAA, University Health System, Methodist Hospital, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, Baptist Medical Center and more. And if venturing out farther is for you, our proximity to IH-10 and Loop 410 means downtown San Antonio, Fiesta Texas, The Shops at La Cantera, the San Antonio Airport and more are just a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 flat fee
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: max weight 75 pounds -- no aggressive breeds accepted i.e. Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German shepherd, & Akita.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellington Estates have any available units?
Wellington Estates has 6 units available starting at $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Wellington Estates have?
Some of Wellington Estates's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellington Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Wellington Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellington Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellington Estates is pet friendly.
Does Wellington Estates offer parking?
Yes, Wellington Estates offers parking.
Does Wellington Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wellington Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellington Estates have a pool?
Yes, Wellington Estates has a pool.
Does Wellington Estates have accessible units?
No, Wellington Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Wellington Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellington Estates has units with dishwashers.
