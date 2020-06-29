Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome to Wellington Estates, where your home meets our heart. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans offer unique modern design styles with classic spaciousness.

While living at Wellington Estates you'll enjoy two sparkling swimming pools, a state of the art fitness center, manicured courtyards with charcoal BBQ grills, assigned covered parking, and more.

Beyond the sanctuary of our centrally located community, you'll have easy access to many of San Antonio's finest features including delicious dining, stellar parks, and wonderful shopping options such as North Star Mall, Crossroads Mall, and Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. It's also never been easier to commute to SA's top employers including USAA, University Health System, Methodist Hospital, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, Baptist Medical Center and more. And if venturing out farther is for you, our proximity to IH-10 and Loop 410 means downtown San Antonio, Fiesta Texas, The Shops at La Cantera, the San Antonio Airport and more are just a