Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:46 PM

2120 Mossy Creek Court

2120 Mossy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Mossy Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Reveille plan - 2 story home with 1701 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The laundry room is conveniently located upstaits with all bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Mossy Creek Court have any available units?
2120 Mossy Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2120 Mossy Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Mossy Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Mossy Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Mossy Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Mossy Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Mossy Creek Court offers parking.
Does 2120 Mossy Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Mossy Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Mossy Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2120 Mossy Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Mossy Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2120 Mossy Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Mossy Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Mossy Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Mossy Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Mossy Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
