Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill internet access accessible garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet yoga

Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX. Here, you’ll encounter a host of lifestyle-oriented amenities and professional services that allow you to live life to the fullest. Pets allowed.



We've set the standard in all aspects of luxury living. This shows in the resort-worthy swimming pool where you can seek the coolness of its azure waters during scorching summer days, or host barbeque parties for your friends at the poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen. Our curated selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments also reflect this with their impeccable finishes, which makes finding your dream home that much easier. Revel in the upscale adornments and fixtures such as tiger-stripe granite countertops and shaker-style cabinets, soft beige carpets in the bedroom, and contemporary lighting fixtures throughout.



Being cl