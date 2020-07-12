Amenities
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX. Here, you’ll encounter a host of lifestyle-oriented amenities and professional services that allow you to live life to the fullest. Pets allowed.
We've set the standard in all aspects of luxury living. This shows in the resort-worthy swimming pool where you can seek the coolness of its azure waters during scorching summer days, or host barbeque parties for your friends at the poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen. Our curated selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments also reflect this with their impeccable finishes, which makes finding your dream home that much easier. Revel in the upscale adornments and fixtures such as tiger-stripe granite countertops and shaker-style cabinets, soft beige carpets in the bedroom, and contemporary lighting fixtures throughout.
Being cl