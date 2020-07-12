All apartments in San Antonio
Viridian
Viridian

5415 North Foster Road · (833) 436-1097
Rent Special
Ask us how to receive $500 off of first month's rent!
Location

5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06309 · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 09209 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,037

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 05209 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05105 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 11305 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 03203 · Avail. now

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05303 · Avail. now

$1,868

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Viridian.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
trash valet
yoga
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX. Here, you’ll encounter a host of lifestyle-oriented amenities and professional services that allow you to live life to the fullest. Pets allowed.

We've set the standard in all aspects of luxury living. This shows in the resort-worthy swimming pool where you can seek the coolness of its azure waters during scorching summer days, or host barbeque parties for your friends at the poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen. Our curated selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments also reflect this with their impeccable finishes, which makes finding your dream home that much easier. Revel in the upscale adornments and fixtures such as tiger-stripe granite countertops and shaker-style cabinets, soft beige carpets in the bedroom, and contemporary lighting fixtures throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200 or one month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet.
fee: $150 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet.
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: Open/unassigned. Garages for $125, carports for $35.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Viridian have any available units?
Viridian has 26 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Viridian have?
Some of Viridian's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Viridian currently offering any rent specials?
Viridian is offering the following rent specials: Ask us how to receive $500 off of first month's rent!
Is Viridian pet-friendly?
Yes, Viridian is pet friendly.
Does Viridian offer parking?
Yes, Viridian offers parking.
Does Viridian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Viridian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Viridian have a pool?
Yes, Viridian has a pool.
Does Viridian have accessible units?
Yes, Viridian has accessible units.
Does Viridian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Viridian has units with dishwashers.
