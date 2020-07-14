All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:49 PM

Arroyo Seco Villas

12311 Culebra Road · (210) 742-4681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12311 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78253

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-13108 · Avail. Jul 31

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 18-18111 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 8-8108 · Avail. Aug 29

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-21101 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 1-1106 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 6-6105 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arroyo Seco Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet
volleyball court
The home you’ve been dreaming of is waiting for you in San Antonio, Texas. Arroyo Seco is an apartment home community located in a quaint residential neighborhood. This unique location is conveniently close to the heart of everything with shopping, dining, and entertainment within reach. With State Highway 1604 close by, that stressful commute can be a thing of the past. Let us be your gateway to the future.

At Arroyo Seco, we are proud to offer two floor plans designed with your comfort in mind. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent are filled with features such as open floor plans, carpeted flooring, state-of-the-art keyless entry, upgraded fixtures, walk-in closets, and wood vinyl flooring. Entertain your friends with a meal prepared in your well-equipped kitchen with black on black appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. We are pet-friendly and select homes offer a yard and privacy fencing.

Our residents enjoy the best community amenities in the area. Get your work completed with the help of our business center or just unwind in our classy clubhouse. Staying in shape is easy with our state-of-the-art fitness center and shimmering swimming pool. We also offer on-call maintenance to address any need that may arise. Come and see what makes Arroyo Seco the best-kept secret in San Antonio, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for one bedroom 300 for two bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restriciton
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restriction
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arroyo Seco Villas have any available units?
Arroyo Seco Villas has 15 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Arroyo Seco Villas have?
Some of Arroyo Seco Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arroyo Seco Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Arroyo Seco Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arroyo Seco Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Arroyo Seco Villas is pet friendly.
Does Arroyo Seco Villas offer parking?
Yes, Arroyo Seco Villas offers parking.
Does Arroyo Seco Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arroyo Seco Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arroyo Seco Villas have a pool?
Yes, Arroyo Seco Villas has a pool.
Does Arroyo Seco Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Arroyo Seco Villas has accessible units.
Does Arroyo Seco Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arroyo Seco Villas has units with dishwashers.
