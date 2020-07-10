All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

City Base Vista

2566 Goliad Rd · (210) 742-4568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2566 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B302 · Avail. Aug 2

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 1-A101 · Avail. Sep 5

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 1-B103 · Avail. Aug 8

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-2705 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3-2807 · Avail. Aug 16

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3-2107 · Avail. Aug 9

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Base Vista.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
dog park
playground
Welcome to City-Base Vista Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Our gated community offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature well-equipped kitchens, designer color accent walls, wood plank or gray plank flooring, white wooden cabinetry, and more. Our residents can even enjoy beautiful views of hill country landscaping from their personal balcony! Whether you want to take a dive in one of our two sparkling swimming pools or are seeking kid-friendly entertainment like our playgrounds, we have amenities that are catered towards everyone! Our pet-friendly community also has three bark parks, so we encourage you to bring your furry family members along for the ride. If you are looking for a family-friendly community that provides you with endless comfort and convenience, look no further than City-Base Vista Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 - 16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: 50lbs
Dogs
deposit: $200 per dog
fee: $250 per dog
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $100 per cat
fee: $150 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved parking $15.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Base Vista have any available units?
City Base Vista has 25 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does City Base Vista have?
Some of City Base Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Base Vista currently offering any rent specials?
City Base Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Base Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, City Base Vista is pet friendly.
Does City Base Vista offer parking?
Yes, City Base Vista offers parking.
Does City Base Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Base Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Base Vista have a pool?
Yes, City Base Vista has a pool.
Does City Base Vista have accessible units?
No, City Base Vista does not have accessible units.
Does City Base Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Base Vista has units with dishwashers.
