Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly dog park playground

Welcome to City-Base Vista Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Our gated community offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature well-equipped kitchens, designer color accent walls, wood plank or gray plank flooring, white wooden cabinetry, and more. Our residents can even enjoy beautiful views of hill country landscaping from their personal balcony! Whether you want to take a dive in one of our two sparkling swimming pools or are seeking kid-friendly entertainment like our playgrounds, we have amenities that are catered towards everyone! Our pet-friendly community also has three bark parks, so we encourage you to bring your furry family members along for the ride. If you are looking for a family-friendly community that provides you with endless comfort and convenience, look no further than City-Base Vista Apartments!