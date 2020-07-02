All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

13606 Cashew St

13606 Cashew Street · No Longer Available
Location

13606 Cashew Street, San Antonio, TX 78232
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
13606 Cashew St - Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac street in Blossom Hills/The Arbor*Living room boasts laminate flooring, high ceilings, built-ins, & a fireplace*Galley kitchen with double ovens, cooktop, stainless dishwasher, & refrigerator*Wet-bar, breakfast area, and separate dining room*Master bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms, and has an updated bathroom w/granite countertops, tiled shower, & walk-in closet*Covered patio*Walking distance to elementary & middle schools*

(RLNE5680611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13606 Cashew St have any available units?
13606 Cashew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13606 Cashew St have?
Some of 13606 Cashew St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13606 Cashew St currently offering any rent specials?
13606 Cashew St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13606 Cashew St pet-friendly?
No, 13606 Cashew St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13606 Cashew St offer parking?
No, 13606 Cashew St does not offer parking.
Does 13606 Cashew St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13606 Cashew St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13606 Cashew St have a pool?
No, 13606 Cashew St does not have a pool.
Does 13606 Cashew St have accessible units?
No, 13606 Cashew St does not have accessible units.
Does 13606 Cashew St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13606 Cashew St has units with dishwashers.

