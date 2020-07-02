Amenities

13606 Cashew St - Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac street in Blossom Hills/The Arbor*Living room boasts laminate flooring, high ceilings, built-ins, & a fireplace*Galley kitchen with double ovens, cooktop, stainless dishwasher, & refrigerator*Wet-bar, breakfast area, and separate dining room*Master bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms, and has an updated bathroom w/granite countertops, tiled shower, & walk-in closet*Covered patio*Walking distance to elementary & middle schools*



(RLNE5680611)