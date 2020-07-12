/
/
/
arboretum
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
251 Apartments for rent in Arboretum, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1157 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, wooden cabinets and a kitchen fitted with ice maker and dishwasher. Conveniently situated near San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
16 Units Available
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
916 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a media room and internet cafe on-site. Near Blossom Athletic Center. Close to San Antonio International Airport.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205
12446 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1067 sqft
NOW VACANT: Beautiful Hampton Hills Condo Near Airport - Gorgeous first story 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Hampton Hills Condos on Starcrest Drive. Unit has many upgrades, including fire place, granite countertops and new appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
12474 STARCREST
12474 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live, work, play, and study all in one fine location! Conveniently located in desirable North Central San Antonio, this beautiful community boasts easy access to Highway 281, Interstate 410, Loop 1604 and the Airport, as well as to top-class
Results within 1 mile of Arboretum
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
867 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite-style countertops and spacious bedrooms. Get work done at the business center. Work out at the on-site fitness center, and swim in the pool. Enjoy nature at nearby McAllister Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
989 sqft
Near freeways, parks, and San Antonio International Airport. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and fireplaces. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1156 sqft
This community features two swimming pools with tanning decks, gated entries and green lawns. Located close to 281/1604 and local shopping centers. Units feature brick fireplaces and decks, as well as washer/dryer connections.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Caleta Beach
145 Caleta Beach, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms two story townhouse in a private gated community, large open living and dining area, granite counter tops, 2 fireplaces, carport and garage parking, access to community pool, easy access to shopping centers on
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1711 FOREST SPRING ST
1711 Forest Spring Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1663 sqft
This cozy home is nestled in desirable Brook Hollow neighborhood. Home has great open floor plan, cozy fireplace, newly wonderful vinyl plank flooring, the master bedroom is separate from secondary rooms, and has a full bath and large walk-in closet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14207 CHADBOURNE ST
14207 Chadbourne Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1643 sqft
Location is the key to this one! Quaint 3Br just off 281N in central San Antonio. Features seperate formal dining, 2 living areas for lots of space and 3 full bedrooms. Galley kitchen offers all appliances for tenant use.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2002 PARK CANYON DR
2002 Park Canyon Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2210 sqft
Come home to a charming 2 story that backs up to a greenbelt giving the privacy & country feeling! Enter the long entry hall that opens to a large open area in the living room, dining, and kitchen area. Stainless steel appliances are included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Heimer Rd
430 Heimer Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
Conveniently located near 1604, 281 and 410 and airport Excellent shopping and dining and entertainment (Target and Olive Garden nearby) Beautiful and quiet neighborhood with library nearby Fitness center Swimming pool with palm trees...
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Canopy
950 East Bitters Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
522 sqft
You get it all here! Enjoy ample space, custom amenities and a luxury floor plan in a prestigious North Central location allowing easy access to many of San Antonio's attractions! Take your dog to the dog park, relax in the courtyards or have a
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1915 Budding Blvd
1915 Budding Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1055 sqft
MOVE IN READY!! Super Cute Two Bedroom Townhome In Great Location!! - Don't miss out on this beautiful rental in an amazing location, minutes from McAllister Park and Wurzbach Prky! This two story townhome features two bedrooms with separate full
Results within 5 miles of Arboretum
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1278 sqft
Residents can take a break at this property's clubhouse, relax at the pool or work out in the gym. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Mud Creek Park is near this Thousand Oaks community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
31 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
96 Units Available
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1306 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXTimberwood Park, TX