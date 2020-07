Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court cats allowed garage parking conference room e-payments hot tub

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Parc at Wall Street Apartment Homes New and Improved 232-home community offers a relaxing pool and enhanced clubhouse, interior upgrades, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Get some sun by the lush pool, or relax under shade trees, or if you're feeling more active, get your workout on in our fitness center and sport court.