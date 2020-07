Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $250

fee: $250

limit: 2

rent: $25

restrictions: Pet(s) must weigh less than 75 lbs. at adult age. Only one pet allowed per deposit and per Pet Agreement. Additional pets in the apartment are not allowed without an additional pet deposit and agreement. Dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered. Paperwork confirming this must be presented. Mature, trained dogs and cats only (at least one year old). No puppies or kittens and no offspring are allowed. Pet, along with current paperwork from vet, must be brought into the management office before keys to the apartment will be released. Pets are not allowed in management office or pool area. Dog owners are recommended to use pooper scooper. Dog owners are required to clean up their dog Droppings at all times. Anyone who is reported not complying with pet policies will be charged a $25 pet maintenance fee per incident.

Dogs deposit: $250 fee: $250 rent: $25 restrictions: Dogs cannot be left on patios or balconies unattended for noise level reasons. Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times when on apartment grounds. Pet(s) not permitted are as follows and may not be mixture of the following breeds: Akitas, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Beagle, Blue Heeler, Boxer, Bull dog, Bull Terrier, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Doberman Pinscher, English Bull Terrier, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Labs, Labrador Retriever, Mastiff, Pitbull Terrier, Pitbull, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Standard Poodle, Wolf. Paperwork confirming this must be present.