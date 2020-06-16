110 Bellview St

Amenities
ARCHITECTURALLY SIGNIFICANT MAHNCKE PARK HOME - Stunning, Sophisticated Home in Sought-After Mahncke Park * Countless Thoughtful Details & High-Quality Materials Throughout this James Newton-Designed Home * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & Ample Functional Living Space * Well-Appointed Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking, Stainless Appliances Included * Low-Maintenance Outdoor Space w/ Pergola Outside Master Bedroom * One-Car Attached Garage * Walk to Mahncke Park, Minutes to Downtown, Entertainment, Shopping, & Restaurants * Pets Case-by-Case
(RLNE5592072)