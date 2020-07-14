All apartments in San Antonio
Liberty Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Liberty Ridge Apartments

5940 NW Loop 410 · (210) 871-8511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5940 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C08 · Avail. now

$706

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit B08 · Avail. now

$747

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit B02 · Avail. Aug 27

$747

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liberty Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Liberty Ridge, your place to call home! Located near some of San Antonio's largest employers such as Lackland AFB (15 min away) and USAA (10 min away). It's easy to check out the sites San Antonio has to offer since we are 2 min from Loop 410, 7 minutes from I-10, 15 min from SeaWorld, 20 min from Fiesta Texas and 18 min from historic downtown. Not to mention minutes away from shopping and restaurants.Liberty Ridge is the perfect location for you! Stop in today and reserve your new home. .

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom, $250 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed, weight
Parking Details: On site parking. Other, assigned: $25/month. Open and Covered Parking Available. Please call us for complete Parking information. Other. Open and Covered Parking Available. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liberty Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Liberty Ridge Apartments has 5 units available starting at $706 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Liberty Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Liberty Ridge Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liberty Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Liberty Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liberty Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Liberty Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Liberty Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Liberty Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Liberty Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Liberty Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Liberty Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Liberty Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Liberty Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Liberty Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Liberty Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Liberty Ridge Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
