Liberty Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom, $250 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed, weight
Parking Details: On site parking. Other, assigned: $25/month. Open and Covered Parking Available. Please call us for complete Parking information.