Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments dog park e-payments google fiber online portal

Welcome Home to Tambaleo 2311. Towering oaks surround this charming complex. One bedroom, one bathroom with a study floor plans are perfect for an office, media room or even spare bedroom. Each home features big, open floor plans and a very convenient, Bouldin Creek location. A convenient and cool location in the heart of 78704.