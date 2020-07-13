All apartments in Austin
Northwest Hills

3600 Greystone Dr · (512) 399-1595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX 78731

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0608 · Avail. Sep 2

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 0835 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 0203 · Avail. Sep 15

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 0918 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 0910 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwest Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Beautiful, Park-Like Apartments

Your key to an active lifestyle in Austin, TX, is here at Bridge at Northwest Hills. Our park-like community is gorgeously landscaped and features views of the Greenbelt. The resort-style pools glistens in the sunshine, with lounge chairs lining the surrounding deck. Relax here with a cold beverage in hand or invite friends over for a fun day of play. When it’s time to take it up a notch, head to the state-of-the-art fitness center, where you can work toward your health goals on the cardio and resistance machines.

Inside, your new one or two bedroom apartment home has a fleet of features that add convenience and comfort to your everyday. Washer and dryer connections are provided in some homes, along with spacious, walk-in closets to make laundry day and organization a breeze. When the day is wrapping up, grab a warm cup of tea and snuggle up by the fireplace alongside your furry, four-legged friend.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $16 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 non-refundable or $500 refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Northwest Hills have any available units?
Northwest Hills has 26 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Northwest Hills have?
Some of Northwest Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwest Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Northwest Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northwest Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwest Hills is pet friendly.
Does Northwest Hills offer parking?
Yes, Northwest Hills offers parking.
Does Northwest Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northwest Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwest Hills have a pool?
Yes, Northwest Hills has a pool.
Does Northwest Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Northwest Hills has accessible units.
Does Northwest Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northwest Hills has units with dishwashers.

