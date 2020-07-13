Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly

Beautiful, Park-Like Apartments



Your key to an active lifestyle in Austin, TX, is here at Bridge at Northwest Hills. Our park-like community is gorgeously landscaped and features views of the Greenbelt. The resort-style pools glistens in the sunshine, with lounge chairs lining the surrounding deck. Relax here with a cold beverage in hand or invite friends over for a fun day of play. When it’s time to take it up a notch, head to the state-of-the-art fitness center, where you can work toward your health goals on the cardio and resistance machines.



Inside, your new one or two bedroom apartment home has a fleet of features that add convenience and comfort to your everyday. Washer and dryer connections are provided in some homes, along with spacious, walk-in closets to make laundry day and organization a breeze. When the day is wrapping up, grab a warm cup of tea and snuggle up by the fireplace alongside your furry, four-legged friend.