bouldin creek
121 Apartments for rent in Bouldin Creek, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,770
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
30 Units Available
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,508
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1222 sqft
Great location near Butler Park and Long Center for the Performing Arts. Comfortable and pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments. New construction features courtyard, clubhouse, gym and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Willows
600 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
876 sqft
Trendy Austin neighborhood with stunning views of downtown. Relax in your recently renovated apartment with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a private patio or balcony. Bike storage and parking at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,075
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
859 sqft
Located just a few minutes away from downtown and Zilker Park, this community offers bike racks, a clubhouse, a fitness center and swimming pool. The apartments have modern fixtures and high ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Tambaleo 2208
2208 S 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
987 sqft
Located just off Highway Loop 343 and within walking distance of Zilker Park. Community amenities include a courtyard, on-site laundry, and BBQ and picnic area. Residents have access to Car2Go parking and Google Fiber.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
987 sqft
Tranquil community with recently updated interiors and relaxing amenities. Hot tub, coffee bar and dog park. Google fiber in this green community, with homes featuring stainless steel appliances and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
682 sqft
Close to South Austin Park and Gillis Park. Modern, spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. A green facility with Google Fiber access. Recently renovated to include outstanding amenities. Pet-friendly, too.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Columbus St.
810 Columbus Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1375 sqft
Bouldin Creek 2Bdrm/2Bath+Den: MAY IS RENT FREE! - Property Id: 50996 In the heart of Bouldin Creek this 1375 sq ft 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home boasts an eat in kitchen + a den and separate laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 S 1st St, #202
700 South 1st Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
925 sqft
2 bedroom condo with amazing views of Downtown - Come live in the always popular 78704 neighborhood! This updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with 2 parking spots is a short walk to Auditorium Shores as well as the Hike and Bike Trail, The Long Center,
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1204 West Oltorf Street
1204 West Oltorf Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1300 sqft
A beautifully updated 2/1 1300 sq ft with wood floors and hard tile (bath). Cabinets in kitchen, granite & marble tops, stainless appliances, canned lighting. Footed tub, stylish vanity, lighting & decorative hard tile in bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Brodie Street
1011 Brodie Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1521 sqft
Check out the 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xuKm8oMFtSX&brand=0 This beautiful three bed, 2.5 bath condo is nestled in a high end gated community in the highly desired Bouldin Creek neighborhood in South Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 S Congress Ave
2020 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished End Unit in SoCo! - Property Id: 301471 Why live near South Congress when you can live directly on South Congress Avenue? This desirable end unit is turnkey and comes fully furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
407 W Elizabeth - Unit A
407 W Elizabeth St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
407 W Elizabeth - Unit A Available 09/15/20 Fabulous South First Duplex! - Location, Location, Location! Don't miss this prime rental in the heart of south first! Walking distance to Elizabeth St.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
500 s 3rd
500 South 3rd Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 s 3rd in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2009 S 2nd ST
2009 South 2nd Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Can't get a better location on this completely remodeled home, New Wood Flooring, LARGE granite counter top center island, has rooms for bars stools. Stand up Shower, tons of natural light, large front porch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1706 Bouldin Ave
1706 Bouldin Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1170 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely spacious home, minutes from Zilker - Property Id: 316948 Located half-block from elementary school, 1.5 miles to downtown; fenced yard, large master bath and master closet. Wood flooring throughout home.
Results within 1 mile of Bouldin Creek
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
43 Units Available
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,542
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1306 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,375
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,575
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1302 sqft
Walking distance from downtown area and University of Texas. Spacious units have wooden flooring and dedicated corners for computers. Residents get access to a fitness center, coffee bar, and convenient online portal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1334 sqft
Charming community right off I-35. Large balconies overlooking pool courtyard with sundeck. Pet-friendly property with updated appliances and washer-dryer hookup. Coffee bar, conference room and gym on site. Garages available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,505
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1029 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
567 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, air conditioning and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park. Outdoor courtyard with access to grills. Location near Ben White Boulevard.
