9226 Jollyville RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

First-floor, Upgraded one-level/end unit condo w direct-access parking has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Kitchen has quartz counters, under-mount sink, under-cabinet lighting and stainless appliances. Updated baths include quartz counters plus modern sinks, faucets and lighting. Upscale window treatments in bedrooms and dining area. Stained concrete floors and designer lighting give modern vibe. Stackable W/D & fridge come w lease. Well-managed complex. Close to Whole Foods, Domain, Arboretum & top employers.