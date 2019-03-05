All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 23 2020

9226 Jollyville RD

9226 Jollyville Road · No Longer Available
Location

9226 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
First-floor, Upgraded one-level/end unit condo w direct-access parking has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Kitchen has quartz counters, under-mount sink, under-cabinet lighting and stainless appliances. Updated baths include quartz counters plus modern sinks, faucets and lighting. Upscale window treatments in bedrooms and dining area. Stained concrete floors and designer lighting give modern vibe. Stackable W/D & fridge come w lease. Well-managed complex. Close to Whole Foods, Domain, Arboretum & top employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9226 Jollyville RD have any available units?
9226 Jollyville RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9226 Jollyville RD have?
Some of 9226 Jollyville RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9226 Jollyville RD currently offering any rent specials?
9226 Jollyville RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9226 Jollyville RD pet-friendly?
No, 9226 Jollyville RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9226 Jollyville RD offer parking?
Yes, 9226 Jollyville RD offers parking.
Does 9226 Jollyville RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9226 Jollyville RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9226 Jollyville RD have a pool?
No, 9226 Jollyville RD does not have a pool.
Does 9226 Jollyville RD have accessible units?
Yes, 9226 Jollyville RD has accessible units.
Does 9226 Jollyville RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9226 Jollyville RD has units with dishwashers.

