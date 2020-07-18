All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

915 West 23rd Street Unit 111

915 West 23rd Street · (512) 479-9922
Location

915 West 23rd Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 1 bed/ 1 bath W Campus Condo w/ Updates, Flexible Move In Date - Huge One bedroom, easily fits two people. One reserved parking space in garage. Large walk in closet. W/D included. Open kitchen w/ newly installed granite counters. Fireplace. Pool on property. Secured entry. Bus stop is across the street. Water, wastewater and trash included in rent. Lease term negotiable..

Call Michael Said to schedule viewing.
512-789-6543

Michael Said, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE3215947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 have any available units?
915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 have?
Some of 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 currently offering any rent specials?
915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 pet-friendly?
No, 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 offer parking?
Yes, 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 offers parking.
Does 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 have a pool?
Yes, 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 has a pool.
Does 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 have accessible units?
No, 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 does not have units with dishwashers.
