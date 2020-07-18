Amenities
915 West 23rd Street Unit 111 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 1 bed/ 1 bath W Campus Condo w/ Updates, Flexible Move In Date - Huge One bedroom, easily fits two people. One reserved parking space in garage. Large walk in closet. W/D included. Open kitchen w/ newly installed granite counters. Fireplace. Pool on property. Secured entry. Bus stop is across the street. Water, wastewater and trash included in rent. Lease term negotiable..
Call Michael Said to schedule viewing.
512-789-6543
Michael Said, REALTOR
Realty Austin
(RLNE3215947)