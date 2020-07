Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access garage parking conference room game room hot tub media room pool table yoga

Come home to The Copeland and experience an energized lifestyle in the heart of North Austin's most popular shopping and entertainment district. The Copeland's modern and distinctive floor plans are reinventing urban apartment living. Each apartment home is crafted with your lifestyle in mind, featuring gourmet kitchens, Kember engineered flooring, mudrooms, and full smart-home packages for added convenience. The Copeland's community amenities make escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life a breeze. Kick back and relax with a good book by our zen pool or hang out with friends our resort-style pool equipped with pool-side cabanas. Need to get a workout session in? Our fitness center is outfitted with everything you need for a great workout including a training studio and Peloton bikes. We didn't forget about your furry friends either -- our pet-friendly community features an on-site dog park. Make sure to bring them by the office for a treat!