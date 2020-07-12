/
/
/
west university
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:33 PM
119 Apartments for rent in West University, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:05pm
4 Units Available
The Salado
2704 Salado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1045 sqft
Close to Pease Park. Each apartment includes a furnished kitchen and private balcony, and comes with free wireless internet, cable TV and covered car parking. On-site amenities include a laundry, clubhouse, gym and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:05pm
24 Units Available
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Camino Flats is the newly renovated hot spot in West Campus. Conveniently within walking or biking distance to campus. This property features uniquely designed floor plans from an efficiency to a three bedroom.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:06pm
9 Units Available
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
883 sqft
It's no surprise why Nueces Oaks is such a sought after community among UT students. Situated on the corner of 28th and Nueces, it is ideal for walking to campus. Just blocks from eateries, shops and entertainment located on the drag.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
Located in the heart of central Austin, right next to the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, Fountain Terrace is a vibrant community with spacious landscaped courtyards, swimming pool and elaborately remodeled interiors.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
914 W 26th #101
914 West 26th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
914 W 26th #101 Available 08/15/20 Central 2/2 Apartments for a Great Price! - For rent is a large 2/2 with a wood-burning fireplace, covered patio, hardwood flooring in the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
803 W. 28th Street #102
803 West 28th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
685 sqft
803 W. 28th Street #102 Available 08/15/20 REDUCED! Cute Hideaway with the most AWESOME Location! Decreased Sec Dep and App! - This adorable condominium is only blocks from the University and the Drag on Guad.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2409 Leon St. Unit 305
2409 Leon Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2409 Leon St.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2505 San Gabriel
2505 San Gabriel Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2505 San Gabriel - 204 Available 08/01/20 TEXAN TOWER WEST CAMPUS - LUXURY 2/2 - August 2020 - AWESOME 2/2 AT THE COVETED TEXAN TOWER DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM GRANITE AND HIGH END APPLIANCES.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2802 Nueces Unit 211
2802 Nueces Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
803 sqft
2802 Nueces - 211 Unit 211 Available 08/08/20 Pre-Leasing Now UT - West Campus $1400/mo - Great 2/1 just 3 blocks from campus. Gated Community with a Pool, Full Washer / Dryer, Covered Parking , Storage. Pre-Lease Now for Fall 2020.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2502 Leon unit 518
2502 Leon Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2502 Leon unit 518 Available 08/01/20 Texan Shoal Creek Apt. 518 - (RLNE3696711)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 David Street
1909 David Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1340 sqft
Central Austin Two Bed - Great Location! - Charming Central Austin Bungalow - 2 bedroom plus and 2 bathrooms. A welcoming front porch, hardwood floors thru-out, front living area opens to dining separated by glass french doors.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 San Gabriel #202 - Unit-1
2216 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2216 San Gabriel #202 - Unit-1 Available 08/10/20 SOMERSET 202 - This complex is home to some of the most affordable student housing options in all of West/North Campus.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2529 Rio Grande
2529 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2529 Rio Grande Available 08/10/20 ORANGE TREE 37 - These condos are some of the most popular in West Campus. They are located right across from 26 West on 26th and Rio Grande.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
708 Graham Place Unit 205 - 1
708 Graham Place, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
784 sqft
Come visit this adorable unit in the Heart of West Campus! This two bedroom/2 bathroom has hardwood style flooring through out. The rooms are super spacious. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2706 Salado
2706 Salado Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
756 sqft
2706 Salado - West Place #305 Available 08/01/20 WEST PLACE CONDOS - ON - WEST CAMPUS - GORGEOUS 2BD / 2BA AUGUST PRE-LEASE $1795 - SPECTACULAR REMODELED TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO JUST 5 BLOCKS TO THE UT CAMPUS GLEAMING LAMINATE OAK FLOORS
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1105 W 22nd 1/2 St
1105 W 22nd 1/2 St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Unit A Available 08/11/20 3 bed / 2 bathroom home. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included (RLNE5487826)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2714 Nueces Unit 107
2714 Nueces Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2714 Nueces Unit 107 Available 08/08/20 PRE-LEASE FALL 2020 - 1BD / 1BA UT AUSTIN - WEST CAMPUS - LEASE NOW FOR AUGUST MOVE IN SUPER LOCATION , SMALL QUITE 16 UNIT BUILDING. WOOD PLANK VINYL FLOORS FRONT AND BACK PATIOS. 1 RESERVED PARKING SPACE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #763
2612 San Pedro Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2612 San Pedro Street Unit 221 Available 07/23/20 Tree House Condo West Campus Huge 1 Bedroom $1550/mo - PRE-LEASE FOR AUGUST 2020 Colorado meets Austin in this contemporary Rockies 1 Bedroom. Real wood floors.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
711 W 26th St #703
711 West 26th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
Top Floor, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo in West Campus - Top Floor, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo in West Campus ~ Modern, Island Kitchen with Granite Countertops ~ Vinyl Woodgrain Floors Throughout ~ Private Balcony with a Great View of the UT
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2413 Leon, #102
2413 Leon Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
789 sqft
2413 Leon, #102 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: West Campus 2 bed / 1 bath Condo, RSVD 3-Car Tandem Parking! - Charming unit with tile in living room downstairs and carpet in bedrooms upstairs, tandem parking up to 3 cars, West Campus, 2 Story,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2801 Rio Grande #101
2801 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
832 sqft
2801 Rio Grande #101 - #101 Available 08/04/20 2801 Rio Grande Unit 101 - (RLNE5849810)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2110 Rio Grande Unit 208
2110 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
760 sqft
FOR LEASE - PALMETTO WEST CAMPUS - 2BB/1BA $1650 - FALL 2020 - Pre-leasing for FALL 2020! Palmetto Condos - West Campus - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath $1650 - Two Blocks to UT Campus Gated Community. Huge Private Patio. Reserved Covered Parking.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309
1910 Robbins Place, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
930 sqft
1910 Robbins Place Unit 309 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2 bed/2 bath West Campus Condo with cathedral ceilings, washer/dryer, 2 RSVD Pkg, Balcony - Highly desirable 2 bed/2 bath condo located in West Campus and walking distance to UT.
