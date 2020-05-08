Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM
6600 Ruxton LN
6600 Ruxton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6600 Ruxton Lane, Austin, TX 78749
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Ready for move in! Awesome - single story lease feeding to Kiker Elementary. Recent HVAC, dishwasher and front door. Award winning schools and neighborhood. Restaurants + retail near by!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6600 Ruxton LN have any available units?
6600 Ruxton LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6600 Ruxton LN have?
Some of 6600 Ruxton LN's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6600 Ruxton LN currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Ruxton LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Ruxton LN pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Ruxton LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 6600 Ruxton LN offer parking?
No, 6600 Ruxton LN does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Ruxton LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Ruxton LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Ruxton LN have a pool?
No, 6600 Ruxton LN does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Ruxton LN have accessible units?
No, 6600 Ruxton LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Ruxton LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 Ruxton LN has units with dishwashers.
