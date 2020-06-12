All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6023 Bel Fay LN

6023 Bel Fay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6023 Bel Fay Lane, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
EXEC HOME WITH GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS*OWNER PREFERS NO DOGS (CONCERNED ABOUT FLOORS)*REF STAYS-WILL NOT WARRANT*WASHER/DRYER STAYS-WILL WARRANT*OFFICE OFF THE FRONT OF HOUSE*OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING/FAMILY*ONE SECONDARY BEDROOM DOWN*MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS W/ 2 EXTRA BEDROOMS & GAMEROOM*BACKYARD FEATURES COVERED DECK*PRIVACY FENCED YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 Bel Fay LN have any available units?
6023 Bel Fay LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 Bel Fay LN have?
Some of 6023 Bel Fay LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 Bel Fay LN currently offering any rent specials?
6023 Bel Fay LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 Bel Fay LN pet-friendly?
No, 6023 Bel Fay LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6023 Bel Fay LN offer parking?
Yes, 6023 Bel Fay LN does offer parking.
Does 6023 Bel Fay LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6023 Bel Fay LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 Bel Fay LN have a pool?
No, 6023 Bel Fay LN does not have a pool.
Does 6023 Bel Fay LN have accessible units?
Yes, 6023 Bel Fay LN has accessible units.
Does 6023 Bel Fay LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6023 Bel Fay LN has units with dishwashers.
