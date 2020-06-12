6023 Bel Fay LN

EXEC HOME WITH GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS*OWNER PREFERS NO DOGS (CONCERNED ABOUT FLOORS)*REF STAYS-WILL NOT WARRANT*WASHER/DRYER STAYS-WILL WARRANT*OFFICE OFF THE FRONT OF HOUSE*OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING/FAMILY*ONE SECONDARY BEDROOM DOWN*MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS W/ 2 EXTRA BEDROOMS & GAMEROOM*BACKYARD FEATURES COVERED DECK*PRIVACY FENCED YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
