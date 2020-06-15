Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging dog park fire pit pool table tennis court

SPECIAL: LNL OF $1,000 OFF + NEWLY REDUCED RENTS *on select units Enjoy living in the heart of Austin, TX at Waller Creekside on 51st! Located near I-35, enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more. Everything you need is just steps from your door. With contemporary interiors and appealing features, there's something for everyone! Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are well equipped and feature beautifully designed kitchens with black GE appliances, subway tile backsplash, and granite countertops. throughout each apartment home, you will find plush carpeting, vinyl wood plank flooring, ceiling fans, generous walk-in closets along with extra storage space, and washer and dryer connections. Waller Creekside on 51st offers the best in community amenities. Our sparkling swimming pool with a resort-style pool deck offers the perfect place to relax while our 24-hour fitness center allows you the accessibility to workout on your own schedule. WiFi is offered in all community spaces, which includes the fitness center, resident clubroom, business center, internet cafe and resident lounge. On-call maintenance, and our professional management team promises to give our residents a truly exceptional lifestyle. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Waller Creekside on 51st is the perfect place to call home.