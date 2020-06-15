All apartments in Austin
Waller Creekside on 51st

105 W 51st St · (512) 337-6075
Rent Special
LNL: $1,000 off!
Location

105 W 51st St, Austin, TX 78751
Triangle State

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6202 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 · Avail. now

$2,512

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waller Creekside on 51st.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
dog park
fire pit
pool table
tennis court
SPECIAL: LNL OF $1,000 OFF + NEWLY REDUCED RENTS *on select units Enjoy living in the heart of Austin, TX at Waller Creekside on 51st! Located near I-35, enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more. Everything you need is just steps from your door. With contemporary interiors and appealing features, there's something for everyone! Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are well equipped and feature beautifully designed kitchens with black GE appliances, subway tile backsplash, and granite countertops. throughout each apartment home, you will find plush carpeting, vinyl wood plank flooring, ceiling fans, generous walk-in closets along with extra storage space, and washer and dryer connections. Waller Creekside on 51st offers the best in community amenities. Our sparkling swimming pool with a resort-style pool deck offers the perfect place to relax while our 24-hour fitness center allows you the accessibility to workout on your own schedule. WiFi is offered in all community spaces, which includes the fitness center, resident clubroom, business center, internet cafe and resident lounge. On-call maintenance, and our professional management team promises to give our residents a truly exceptional lifestyle. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Waller Creekside on 51st is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.Weight limit: 65 lbs per unit.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease; Storage units:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waller Creekside on 51st have any available units?
Waller Creekside on 51st has 2 units available starting at $1,404 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Waller Creekside on 51st have?
Some of Waller Creekside on 51st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waller Creekside on 51st currently offering any rent specials?
Waller Creekside on 51st is offering the following rent specials: LNL: $1,000 off!
Is Waller Creekside on 51st pet-friendly?
Yes, Waller Creekside on 51st is pet friendly.
Does Waller Creekside on 51st offer parking?
Yes, Waller Creekside on 51st offers parking.
Does Waller Creekside on 51st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waller Creekside on 51st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waller Creekside on 51st have a pool?
Yes, Waller Creekside on 51st has a pool.
Does Waller Creekside on 51st have accessible units?
No, Waller Creekside on 51st does not have accessible units.
Does Waller Creekside on 51st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waller Creekside on 51st has units with dishwashers.
