515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:26 PM

515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE

515 Slaughter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

515 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Envision coming home to a wealth of amenities, elegant interior finishes and a location that's near everywhere you need to be. Southpark Meadows is right around the corner and IH-35 is easily accessible. There's so many fun amenities to look forward to including: Resort Style Swimming Pool Courtyard with Relaxation Area and Soothing Water Feature Outdoor Grilling and Picnic Area Professionally Equipped Athletic Center with HDTV Golf Putting Green Bocce Ball Court Covered Parking and Detached Garages Available Your new apartment home will feature: Garden Soaking Tubs with Tile Surround Under Counter Lighting Expansive Nine Foot Ceilings Faux Wood Two Inch Blinds Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bathrooms Black Appliances Including Frost Free Refrigerators with Ice Makers Designer Wood Framed Mirrors in Bathroom Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconies Ceiling Fans with Lights * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE have any available units?
515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE have?
Some of 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE offers parking.
Does 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE has a pool.
Does 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

