515 EAST SLAUGHTER LANE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court courtyard gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Envision coming home to a wealth of amenities, elegant interior finishes and a location that's near everywhere you need to be. Southpark Meadows is right around the corner and IH-35 is easily accessible. There's so many fun amenities to look forward to including: Resort Style Swimming Pool Courtyard with Relaxation Area and Soothing Water Feature Outdoor Grilling and Picnic Area Professionally Equipped Athletic Center with HDTV Golf Putting Green Bocce Ball Court Covered Parking and Detached Garages Available Your new apartment home will feature: Garden Soaking Tubs with Tile Surround Under Counter Lighting Expansive Nine Foot Ceilings Faux Wood Two Inch Blinds Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bathrooms Black Appliances Including Frost Free Refrigerators with Ice Makers Designer Wood Framed Mirrors in Bathroom Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconies Ceiling Fans with Lights * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.