Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving on-site laundry hot tub

Radius At The Domain offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans featuring modern cabinetry, designer lighting, wood vinyl planking, and full-sized washer and dryer*. Just a short walk away from the Domain shopping district, the Arboretum and major thoroughfares (US183, Loop 1/Mopac, and IH-35) Radius At The Domain is located in the award-winning Austin Independent School District. Our elegant, pet-friendly apartments deliver a full list of amenities. Choose Radius At The Domain, Live Happy!