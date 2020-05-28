Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 401 Brazos St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
401 Brazos St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 Brazos St
401 Brazos Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
401 Brazos Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc724770a1 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Brazos St have any available units?
401 Brazos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 401 Brazos St have?
Some of 401 Brazos St's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 401 Brazos St currently offering any rent specials?
401 Brazos St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Brazos St pet-friendly?
No, 401 Brazos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 401 Brazos St offer parking?
No, 401 Brazos St does not offer parking.
Does 401 Brazos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Brazos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Brazos St have a pool?
Yes, 401 Brazos St has a pool.
Does 401 Brazos St have accessible units?
No, 401 Brazos St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Brazos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Brazos St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB
Austin, TX 78741
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin