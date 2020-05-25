All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Northchase Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Northchase Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Northchase Apartments

306 W Rundberg Ln · (512) 580-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Georgian Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

306 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753
Georgian Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-217 · Avail. Jul 17

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 5-236 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 4-226 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-207 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 2-210 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 2-214 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northchase Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
With beautifully modern interiors and the unparalleled amenities to match, Northchase Apartments in Austin, Texas is the perfect place to settle down in the bustling metropolis that is The Capital City. Whatever floor plan you decide upon to suit your unique lifestyle, you will be stunned by our generous suite of apartment and community amenities. Customize your new apartment to your liking with our beautiful vaulted ceilings, stylish granite countertops, and cozy fireplaces. Residents consider our community at-large to be both entertaining and convenient: unwind beside our large swimming pool, grill up something delicious in our picnic area with barbecue pits, and never fall behind on chores again with our convenient on-site laundry facility. Residents will find H-E-B, neighborhood elementary schools, a public library, YMCA, and much more within walking distance. We also offer close proximity to the city bus line as well as many dining, shopping, and nightlife opportunities within the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $60 per couple
Move-in Fees: $100-$200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 25lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northchase Apartments have any available units?
Northchase Apartments has 11 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Northchase Apartments have?
Some of Northchase Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northchase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Northchase Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northchase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Northchase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Northchase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Northchase Apartments offers parking.
Does Northchase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northchase Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northchase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Northchase Apartments has a pool.
Does Northchase Apartments have accessible units?
No, Northchase Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Northchase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northchase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Northchase Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity