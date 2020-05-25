Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance

With beautifully modern interiors and the unparalleled amenities to match, Northchase Apartments in Austin, Texas is the perfect place to settle down in the bustling metropolis that is The Capital City. Whatever floor plan you decide upon to suit your unique lifestyle, you will be stunned by our generous suite of apartment and community amenities. Customize your new apartment to your liking with our beautiful vaulted ceilings, stylish granite countertops, and cozy fireplaces. Residents consider our community at-large to be both entertaining and convenient: unwind beside our large swimming pool, grill up something delicious in our picnic area with barbecue pits, and never fall behind on chores again with our convenient on-site laundry facility. Residents will find H-E-B, neighborhood elementary schools, a public library, YMCA, and much more within walking distance. We also offer close proximity to the city bus line as well as many dining, shopping, and nightlife opportunities within the