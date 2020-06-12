All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 385 North Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
385 North Meadows Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

385 North Meadows Drive

385 Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

385 Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Laurendale floorplan is an exciting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
385 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 North Meadows Drive have?
Some of 385 North Meadows Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
385 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 385 North Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 385 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 385 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 385 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 385 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 385 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 385 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 385 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 North Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin