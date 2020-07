Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments green community hot tub online portal package receiving

If location, convenience, and comfort are important to you, then Logan's Mill is the place to call home! Just 15 minutes from downtown Austin, our pet-friendly community offers generous one and two bedroom apartments and thoughtful layouts. For added convenience, we provide full sized washer and dryer connections, a state-of-the-art fitness center, storage units, and a 24 hour clothing care center. Our charming apartments feature a feature, vinyl wood flooring, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets.