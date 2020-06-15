All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

3809 S. CONGRESS

3809 South Congress Avenue · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3809 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet cafe
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
Live in a luxurious, high-end home and enjoy the cool vibe of our friendly community, situated in the beating heart of Austin. Get ready to enjoy many wonderful amenities and features including stainless steel appliances, pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, zen lily pond, koi ponds, billiards, elevators, cyber cafe, DVD library, downtown views, hill country views, full size washer/dryers, garden tubs, walk in closets, linen closets, patio/balconies and much more. The location puts you close to the South Congress district where the best of Austin is minutes from your front door. Living close to amazing restaurants, bars, entertainment and shops offers an unparalleled lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 S. CONGRESS have any available units?
3809 S. CONGRESS has a unit available for $1,486 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 S. CONGRESS have?
Some of 3809 S. CONGRESS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 S. CONGRESS currently offering any rent specials?
3809 S. CONGRESS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 S. CONGRESS pet-friendly?
No, 3809 S. CONGRESS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3809 S. CONGRESS offer parking?
No, 3809 S. CONGRESS does not offer parking.
Does 3809 S. CONGRESS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 S. CONGRESS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 S. CONGRESS have a pool?
Yes, 3809 S. CONGRESS has a pool.
Does 3809 S. CONGRESS have accessible units?
No, 3809 S. CONGRESS does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 S. CONGRESS have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 S. CONGRESS does not have units with dishwashers.
