3809 S. CONGRESS

Amenities

Live in a luxurious, high-end home and enjoy the cool vibe of our friendly community, situated in the beating heart of Austin. Get ready to enjoy many wonderful amenities and features including stainless steel appliances, pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, zen lily pond, koi ponds, billiards, elevators, cyber cafe, DVD library, downtown views, hill country views, full size washer/dryers, garden tubs, walk in closets, linen closets, patio/balconies and much more. The location puts you close to the South Congress district where the best of Austin is minutes from your front door. Living close to amazing restaurants, bars, entertainment and shops offers an unparalleled lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.