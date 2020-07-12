/
/
/
st edwards
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
576 Apartments for rent in St. Edwards, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
44 Units Available
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,382
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1283 sqft
Community includes swimming pool, fitness center and wine room. Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Conveniently located on Austin's South Congress Avenue.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Edward's Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 E Ben White Blvd
304 East Ben White Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,468
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5755748)
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
501 E. OLTORF
501 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for a luxury apartment in the heart of SoCo, look no further than right here! Take advantage of the variety of conveniences to help you relax and unwind.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3809 S. CONGRESS
3809 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,372
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in a luxurious, high-end home and enjoy the cool vibe of our friendly community, situated in the beating heart of Austin.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2614 Little John Lane
2614 Little John Lane, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1607 sqft
2614 Little John Lane Available 08/15/20 Nice 4 bed 2 bath on tree shaded lot! - $20 will be due each month in addition to rent in participation with out Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3464 Willowrun DR
3464 Willowrun Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2704 sqft
THIS IS AN UPGRADE FROM MOST OTHER OPTIONS IN THE AREA....remodeled w/ modern decor, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile throughout. Super Cool! Near St. Edwards and bus stop in the heart of SOCO.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
807 E Oltorf ST
807 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1101 sqft
Location is key for this 2 bedroom, 1/5 bath brownstone condo for lease in desirable Travis Heights! Right outside Blinn Creek Nature Preserve with private courtyard. Hardwood floors and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1303 Saint Edwards Drive
1303 Saint Edward's Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1303 Saint Edwards Drive in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of St. Edwards
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
567 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, air conditioning and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park. Outdoor courtyard with access to grills. Location near Ben White Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Establishment
3501 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
950 sqft
Many interior upgrades, including custom window treatments and modern appliances. Close to Millwood Middle School and Woodsedge Learning Center in Kalamazoo. Professional landscaping and golf course views.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
32 Units Available
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
43 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
12 Units Available
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$996
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
912 sqft
Sleek homes with brand-new cabinetry, modern bath fixtures and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include two resort style pools, lounge and barbecue area, yoga space and 24-hour fitness center. Near the Boardwalk Trail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
952 sqft
Apartments at Montecito, Austin, TX feature air conditioning and walk-in closets. Near transport hubs such as the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the CapMetro. Also enjoys close links with the local University of Texas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
40 Units Available
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$910
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
933 sqft
Pet friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from downtown. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with granite counters, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, business center, fitness room, internet cafe, trash valet.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
39 Units Available
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1263 sqft
Welcome to The Social, the premier apartments in Austin, Texas. Our stylish property offers spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that set the gold standard of modern community living.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
49 Units Available
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
954 sqft
Welcome to Grace Woods, with easy access to everything that Austin has to offer! Our newly renovated homes, landscapes, and amenities bring you the modern and hip living experience you come to expect in this lively city.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$850
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1058 sqft
Affordable, modern complex in one of the South's most fashionable cities. Spacious apartments to suit any budget with private patio and large closets. Close to the University of Texas and the I-35.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$898
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$997
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
926 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with washer/dryer, faux-wood flooring and fenced backyards. Community features resort style pools, courtyards, fitness center and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
30 Units Available
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Beautiful apartments provide stunning views of downtown Austin. Conveniently located close to I-35 and downtown district. Featuring updated fixtures and appliances. Amenities include pool, gorgeous courtyards, fitness center and dog park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
987 sqft
Extra large rooms, granite countertops and hardwood floors. The recently renovated units feature high quality appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Amenities include a dog park, dog grooming area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
18 Units Available
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
939 sqft
Beautiful location near East Riverside Drive, Town Lake and South Shore District. Residents of building can enjoy pool and sun deck. Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, and large closets.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXLakeway, TX