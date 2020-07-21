All apartments in Austin
Stony Creek Apartments
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:14 AM

Stony Creek Apartments

4911 Manchaca Rd · (512) 817-2067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4911 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4911 Manchaca Road 102 · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 4911 Manchaca Road 238 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 4911 Manchaca Road 358 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stony Creek Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
google fiber
cats allowed
accessible
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $79 per applicant
Deposit: $200 one bedroom; $300 two bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage closets on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stony Creek Apartments have any available units?
Stony Creek Apartments has 6 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Stony Creek Apartments have?
Some of Stony Creek Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stony Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stony Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stony Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stony Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stony Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stony Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Stony Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stony Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stony Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stony Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Stony Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Stony Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Stony Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stony Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
