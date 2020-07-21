Stony Creek Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $79 per applicant
Deposit: $200 one bedroom; $300 two bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage closets on patio