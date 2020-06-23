All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019

3717 Manchaca

3717 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0600b70a5 ---- Upgraded, Urban Amenities Put down roots at The Grove. Our one and two bedroom South Austin apartments offer you the opportunity to live well just a short distance from downtown Austin. In keeping with the urban vibe of our location, your new apartment offers a variety of features and amenities that perfectly compliment your life in the city. For the tech savvy, The Grove features Nest Thermostats and Bluetooth door locks. We also offer Google Fiber in all community areas, including the swimming pool. Now you can grab your tablet and watch your favorite Netflix show without sacrificing your data plan. As a pet-friendly community, pet owners will appreciate our inclusion of an enormous on-site Bark Park. Your dog will love letting loose for a game of fetch or raucous romp with the retriever from next door. At The Grove, your wish is our desire. Discover our community with a personalized tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Manchaca have any available units?
3717 Manchaca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Manchaca have?
Some of 3717 Manchaca's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Manchaca currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Manchaca isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Manchaca pet-friendly?
Yes, 3717 Manchaca is pet friendly.
Does 3717 Manchaca offer parking?
No, 3717 Manchaca does not offer parking.
Does 3717 Manchaca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Manchaca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Manchaca have a pool?
Yes, 3717 Manchaca has a pool.
Does 3717 Manchaca have accessible units?
No, 3717 Manchaca does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Manchaca have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Manchaca does not have units with dishwashers.
