All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3712 Hollywood AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3712 Hollywood AVE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

3712 Hollywood AVE

3712 Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Cherrywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3712 Hollywood Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2/1 home in Cherrywood! Available now! Central heat and air with fireplace. Hardwood floors. Shared washer/dryer and yard with Unit B. Minutes from campus, downtown and Mueller!! Quick and easy access to IH-35 and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Hollywood AVE have any available units?
3712 Hollywood AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Hollywood AVE have?
Some of 3712 Hollywood AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Hollywood AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Hollywood AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Hollywood AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Hollywood AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3712 Hollywood AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Hollywood AVE offers parking.
Does 3712 Hollywood AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 Hollywood AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Hollywood AVE have a pool?
No, 3712 Hollywood AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Hollywood AVE have accessible units?
No, 3712 Hollywood AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Hollywood AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Hollywood AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl
Austin, TX 78759
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin