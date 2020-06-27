3712 Hollywood AVE

3712 Hollywood Avenue, Austin, TX 78722 Cherrywood
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2/1 home in Cherrywood! Available now! Central heat and air with fireplace. Hardwood floors. Shared washer/dryer and yard with Unit B. Minutes from campus, downtown and Mueller!! Quick and easy access to IH-35 and shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
