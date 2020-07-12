604 Apartments for rent in Cherrywood, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Volume 6
2704 French Pl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
650 sqft
This charming community is just five minutes from Downtown Austin. This cycle-friendly community also welcomes pets. Each home offer spacious interiors with modern appliances and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$869
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
495 sqft
Provides convenient access to MLK Jr. Station and the University of Texas at Austin. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage in a community surrounded by oak trees.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,287
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
4 Units Available
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
820 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin and the University of Texas at Austin. Apartments feature modern amenities such as solar screens, black appliances and wood laminate flooring. Residents enjoy access to a picnic area and courtyard.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,224
642 sqft
Located in the French Place and Cherrywood close to walking and biking paths, as well as local bars and restaurants. Contemporary apartments with a swimming pool, outdoor shared spaces and on-site management.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3713 Robinson Ave
3713 Robinson Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1124 sqft
3713 Robinson Ave Available 08/01/20 Charming 1930's House with 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths plus an Office - Charming 1930's home for lease with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & an office! Wood flooring & tile throughout the home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1808 38 1/2 St
1808 E 38th 1/2 St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
995 sqft
East Austin: 2BD 2BA House for Lease - Great Central location close to downtown, restaurants, entertainment and more! Lots of old Austin charm. 2 BD 2 BA with approx 990 sqft of living space. One car garage, lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 Dancy
2805 Dancy Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,625
500 sqft
2805 Dancy Available 08/01/20 Vintage 1/1 Garage Apartment - Freestanding garage apartment with storage/studio space below. Featuring original hardwoods throughout, linoleum in kitchen and tiled bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Kern Ramble A
9 Kern Ramble Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Cherrywood Charmer! - Charming 1930's 3/2 cottage one-story house located in the desirable Cherrywood neighborhood minutes from downtown, UT campus, and nearby restaurants. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1230 E 38th St
1230 E 38th Half St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live near the historic French Place and Cherrywood neighborhoods in a fantastic, unique community.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1709 East 38th 1/2 Street
1709 East 38th Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1698 sqft
Available August 8. Gorgeous 2-story home in Cherrywood neighborhood, walking distance to Cherrywood Coffeehouse, Patterson Park (free public pool & playground). Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Mueller Development and I-35.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 Dancy
2800 Dancy Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2800 Dancy Available 08/08/20 Prelease for August! Close to Campus! 2800 Dancy. - Prelease for August! Spacious 3 bedroom with wood floors and a fenced backyard in Cherrywood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3207 Lafayette AVE
3207 Lafayette Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Enjoy a real sense of pride at the heart of Lafayette Heights. Celebrated community; close to downtown amenities, closer to UT. Diverse district peppered with art, culture, and history.
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
86 Units Available
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
53 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,495
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
27 Units Available
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1040 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1840 sqft
The Oaks Apartments are located at 2901 and 2904 Swisher St. Austin, TX 78705.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
29 Units Available
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,264
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1162 sqft
Fabulous views near Eastwoods Park. Larger patios and balconies. Pet-friendly apartments. Washer/dryer hookup, updated ovens and refrigerator, and on-site laundry provided. Lots of parking. Open layouts with modern looks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$849
378 sqft
Classic apartments near Cherrywood dining and shops. Convenient to Campbell Elementary and Alamo Park. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Car charging, coffee bar, courtyard and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St, Austin, TX
Studio
$999
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
691 sqft
Close to the University of Texas at Austin. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and laminate floors. Community amenities include a courtyard and laundry. Resident portal for online rent payments and maintenance requests.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
4505 Duval St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
954 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pools and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Close to University of Texas, Hyde Park shops, restaurants and public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
36 Units Available
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,468
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1126 sqft
Close to Mueller Lake Park, Northwest Greenway, I-35, Dell Children's Medical Center, Thinkery, HEB, and Mueller Market District. Nearby Schools: Maplewood Elementary, Kealing Middle School, and McCallum High. Pet-friendly apartments, bike storage, extra deep stainless sinks, ground floor retail.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
491 sqft
This incredible location offers gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and stained concrete flooring throughout. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly. Art deco look throughout. On the UT shuttle line.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
965 sqft
Charming homes with open concept kitchens, large closets, and central air conditioning. Homes located on beautifully landscaped courtyards. Swim in the pool on hot days. On-site laundry available. Located right in Historic Hyde Park.
