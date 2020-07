Amenities

Welcome home! Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Sweetbriar available immediately for lease! Wood plank floors and plenty of natural lighting throughout. The kitchen offers classic white appliances, plenty of counter space and ample storage. Relax in your backyard after a long day at the office. Conveniently located near HEB and neighborhood restaurants, schools, shopping, and more! Virtual Tour available for this property.