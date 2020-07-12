/
448 Apartments for rent in Sweetbriar, Austin, TX
13 Units Available
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
20 Units Available
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1431 sqft
In South Austin, this apartment community features a pool, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Interiors of the pet-friendly homes boast built-in bookcases, wood-like flooring, and laundry connections. Minutes to I-35 off Stassney Lane.
252 Units Available
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,199
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1118 sqft
SOUTH AUSTIN'S SMARTEST HOMES. Every corner of Society Soco has been carefully crafted for a second-to-none living experience, from the poolside pergolas to individual offices in our work-from-home hub.
6 Units Available
The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
882 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to I-35 and Mopac Express, and 15 minutes from downtown. Units offer fireplaces, high ceilings, large closets, W/D hookup and patios. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bbq/grill areas and night security.
1 Unit Available
300 Villa Oaks Circle #A
300 Villa Oaks Circle, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2068 sqft
300 Villa Oaks Circle #A Available 07/19/20 SO MANY UPDATES! 2 Story, 2bd/1.5 ba Duplex near the coming St. Elmo Center!! - WOW! Near the up and coming St.
1 Unit Available
6300 S. CONGRESS AVE.
6300 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a stunning community that offers all the desirable amenities while retaining that peaceful and quaint appeal you long for in the big city.
1 Unit Available
500 E STASSNEY LN
500 East Stassney Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live next to Austin's SoCo scene and experience the heart of Austin every day! Head downtown in minutes or stay onsite and enjoy the great features and amenities.
1 Unit Available
6601 S Congress Ave
6601 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5817714)
1 Unit Available
625 E. Stassney Ln.
625 East Stassney Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a unique and modern collection of apartment residences nestled in the outskirts of Austin, TX.
1 Unit Available
401 LITTLE TEXAS LN
401 Little Texas Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your eyes will light up when you first lay eyes on this stunning community! You'll know you're in for a treat! Property features include: Conveniently located south of downtown Austin Remote controlled limited entry access gates 8000 sq ft Dog Park
1 Unit Available
604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153
604 North Bluff Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1856 sqft
604 N. Bluff Dr. Unit 153 Available 07/20/20 Breathtaking Corner Loft near SOCO with attached 2 Car Garage - Gorgeous and meticulously cared for 3 Bedroom,1+ Study/Media condo at the Skybridge Lofts community in 78745.
1 Unit Available
412 E WILLIAM CANNON
412 East William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
565 sqft
Whether you are strolling along the beautifully landscaped grounds, or sunbathing by the sparkling pool, you will love coming home here! Superior service, great value, luxurious amenities are a few of the many reasons to choose this community as
1 Unit Available
418 E William Cannon Dr 75528
418 East William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
565 sqft
$900 | Cozy 1Bd | 565 sqft | W/D Conncts | DogPark - Property Id: 198272 Strolling the beautifully landscaped grounds, or sunbath by the sparkling pool, you will love coming home! This community offers a variety of affordable floor plans, featuring
1 Unit Available
416 E William Cannon Dr 75528
416 East William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Large 1 Bed | 700 sqft | W/D Cncts | Dog Park - Property Id: 198280 Strolling the beautifully landscaped grounds, or sunbath by the sparkling pool, you will love coming home! This community offers a variety of affordable floor plans, featuring an
1 Unit Available
414 E William Cannon Dr 75528
414 East William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1000 sqft
2Bd/2Ba | 1000 sqft | W/D Conct | Pool | DogPark - Property Id: 198352 Strolling the beautifully landscaped grounds, or sunbath by the sparkling pool, you will love coming home! This community offers a variety of affordable floor plans, featuring
Results within 1 mile of Sweetbriar
10 Units Available
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
991 sqft
Prime location close to major freeways, downtown shopping and dining, University of Texas. Spacious homes have large kitchens with breakfast bar and separate dining area.
5 Units Available
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1029 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's amenities include covered parking, a fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature large closets, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. South Brook Town Center and Southpark Meadows are both just a short drive away.
23 Units Available
Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
997 sqft
Located near I-35 and the downtown entertainment district. This trendy community offers two pools, a large whirlpool space, a playscape, and a business center. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with full-size appliances.
20 Units Available
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1155 sqft
Close to I-35, South Boggy Creek Greenbelt, Williams Elementary, Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, and St. Edward's University. Highlights include fitness center with yoga studio, travertine pool deck with cabanas, putting green, bark park, washer & dryer in every unit, and balconies with outdoor storage.
43 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
25 Units Available
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
977 sqft
One- and two-bedroom cozy units just 15 minute's drive from Austin's downtown area. The gated community has a two-tier pool, in addition to a gym and business center.
32 Units Available
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly community tucked away from hustle and bustle of I-35. Enjoy resort-style lap pool, large dog park, and fitness center. Features 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, granite counters, pantry, W/D hookups, patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
884 sqft
An apartment at Terrace Cove means vaulted ceilings, laundry hookups, swimming pool, hot tubs, pet-friendly units, and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to the Williamson Creek Greenbelt and I-35, this property sits in the southeast area of Austin.
13 Units Available
Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1024 sqft
South Austin apartment complex minutes from the I-35. Attractive grounds with pool and picnic area, clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments have a courtyard view and wood burning fireplace.
