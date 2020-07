Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Experience luxury living at The Landing at Double Creek Apartments in Austin, TX! Where urban-living meets beautiful, tranquil settings, you will feel right at home! Conveniently located in South Austin, TX near I-35, residents are just minutes away from the fine dining, shopping, and great entertainment the city has to offer! The Landing at Double Creek Luxury Apartments in Austin, TX offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments that were designed with the resident in mind! Our beautiful apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, private patio or balcony, washer and dryer, custom brushed nickel fixtures, and so much more! To compliment these wonderful apartments, The Landing at Double Creek Luxury Apartments in Austin, TX provides some of the top amenities in the area! Build up a sweat in our 24-Hour ...