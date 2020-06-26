304 W Alpine RD

Luxurious town-home available in a great neighborhood! Great windows and tons of natural light! 2 bedroom plus study with high-end finishes. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own personal balcony and huge 2 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
