304 W Alpine RD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious town-home available in a great neighborhood! Great windows and tons of natural light! 2 bedroom plus study with high-end finishes. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own personal balcony and huge 2 car garage!