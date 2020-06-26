All apartments in Austin
304 W Alpine RD
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:18 PM

304 W Alpine RD

304 Alpine Rd · No Longer Available
Location

304 Alpine Rd, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious town-home available in a great neighborhood! Great windows and tons of natural light! 2 bedroom plus study with high-end finishes. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own personal balcony and huge 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 W Alpine RD have any available units?
304 W Alpine RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 W Alpine RD have?
Some of 304 W Alpine RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 W Alpine RD currently offering any rent specials?
304 W Alpine RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 W Alpine RD pet-friendly?
No, 304 W Alpine RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 304 W Alpine RD offer parking?
Yes, 304 W Alpine RD offers parking.
Does 304 W Alpine RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 W Alpine RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 W Alpine RD have a pool?
No, 304 W Alpine RD does not have a pool.
Does 304 W Alpine RD have accessible units?
No, 304 W Alpine RD does not have accessible units.
Does 304 W Alpine RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 W Alpine RD has units with dishwashers.
