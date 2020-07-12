/
585 Apartments for rent in Dawson, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
567 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, air conditioning and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park. Outdoor courtyard with access to grills. Location near Ben White Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Establishment
3501 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
950 sqft
Many interior upgrades, including custom window treatments and modern appliances. Close to Millwood Middle School and Woodsedge Learning Center in Kalamazoo. Professional landscaping and golf course views.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
1 of 127
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Brewster St
201 Brewster Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1680 sqft
Central Austin 78704: 4BD 2BA House for Lease... - Lovely central Austin home in the '04 off S 1st. See floor plan in pics! 2 Masters. Downstairs has hardwoods, sm master bedroom, 2 living areas, dining, gourmet kitchen & laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 El Paso St B
510 El Paso St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
978 sqft
Super cool contemporary property in the heart of 78704! Sleek designs give this the WOW factor. Large windows for plenty of sunlight, concrete and wood floors, all appliances included, 1 car garage, high ceilings, 1/2 bath downstairs, bedroom up.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3509 Alpine Circle
3509 Alpine Circle, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
975 sqft
Just off south congress and a few minutes from downtown.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
519 Lightsey Rd, #104
519 Lightsey Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom/ one bathroom. Large 650 Sqft. with a large backyard. This is one of the best areas in all of Austin! Near South Congress and South 1st street! You can walk to all kinds of restaurants, bars, and shopping areas..
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3100 Fontana DR
3100 Fontana Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1411 sqft
LOCATION and lockable Studio is part of the rental! 4 bed/2 bath house on large, fenced-in corner lot in hip '04 neighborhood right across from St Ed's. All appliances available, including washer/dryer and 2 fridges.
Results within 1 mile of Dawson
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
43 Units Available
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
77 Units Available
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,440
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1064 sqft
Close to West Bouldin Creek, Becker Elementary School, and Ricky Guerrero Park. Pet-friendly apartments with car charging, resort-style pool, grilling areas, courtyard gardens, elevators, restaurants & retail, and 24-hour fitness center with complimentary classes twice a week (yoga, boot camp, etc.)
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhollow Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,435
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1106 sqft
Great location close to Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Lady Bird Lake. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers access to gym, pool, hot tub and parking.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
43 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Modern community near public transportation and area dining. On-site pool, parking and laundry. Each apartment includes wood flooring, walk-in closets, and upgraded countertops and appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
12 Units Available
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$996
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
912 sqft
Sleek homes with brand-new cabinetry, modern bath fixtures and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include two resort style pools, lounge and barbecue area, yoga space and 24-hour fitness center. Near the Boardwalk Trail.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
49 Units Available
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
954 sqft
Welcome to Grace Woods, with easy access to everything that Austin has to offer! Our newly renovated homes, landscapes, and amenities bring you the modern and hip living experience you come to expect in this lively city.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
7 Units Available
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
820 sqft
Located right off S Lamar Blvd and W Mary Street. Luxury apartments with a modern kitchen, granite worktops and garbage disposal. Community includes a courtyard, a barbecue and ample parking for cars and bicycles.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1139 sqft
Welcome to your new luxury apartment home right in the heart of the South Congress neighborhood in Austin, TX. The District at SoCo offers a variety of conveniences to help you relax and unwind.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,655
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Texas School for the Deaf. Resort-style living with pool, sauna and billiards. Apartments feature patio/balcony, in-unit laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Tambaleo 2208
2208 S 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
987 sqft
Located just off Highway Loop 343 and within walking distance of Zilker Park. Community amenities include a courtyard, on-site laundry, and BBQ and picnic area. Residents have access to Car2Go parking and Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Edward's Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
987 sqft
Tranquil community with recently updated interiors and relaxing amenities. Hot tub, coffee bar and dog park. Google fiber in this green community, with homes featuring stainless steel appliances and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
682 sqft
Close to South Austin Park and Gillis Park. Modern, spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. A green facility with Google Fiber access. Recently renovated to include outstanding amenities. Pet-friendly, too.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1045 sqft
Exciting renovations are underway and we'll be breaking ground soon on our new Leasing Center. Our new modern leasing and amenity center will feature a coffee bar, business center, and fitness center for our residents to enjoy.
