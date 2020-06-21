All apartments in Austin
2506 Thornton Road

2506 Thornton Road · (512) 877-4008
Location

2506 Thornton Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
google fiber
internet access
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

This place is like putting Frank Lloyd Wright, Van Gogh, & Willie Nelson inside of a room, preferably with high quantities of questionable substances for inspiration. Surely, this building would be the final result.   

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Ceiling Fan

Concrete and Luxury Wood Style Flooring*

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Energy Efficient Appliances

Extra Storage

High 9' Ceilings

Large Walk-in Closets Plus Linen Storage

Microwave

Balcony, Fenced Terrace and Mini-yards

Refrigerator

Downtown Skyline View

Wheelchair Access

Quartz countertops in Kitchens and Bathrooms

Stainless Steel Appliances

Full size Whirlpool or Bosch Washer and Dryer

Custom Wood Cabinetry

2" Faux Wood Blinds

Pendant and Recessed Lighting

Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens

Nest Smart Wifi Thermostats

Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heaters

Spacious Bedrooms That Accommodate King-size Beds

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Bike Racks and Bike Maintenance Center

Controlled Access/Gated

High Speed Internet

Off Street Parking

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Recycling

Resident Lounge

Business Center with Internet, All-in-One WiFi Printer/Scanner/Copier amd Computer

Barbecue Grills and Outdoor Kitchen Equipped with TV

Security System providing Exclusive Resident Access

Community Gardens and Resident's Utility Shed

Google Fiber and Spectrum

Certified Austin Green Energy Building

Outdoor Yoga Lawn

Courtyard with Dining Areas

Firepit with outdoor seating

Dog Park

Picnic Area with Seating

Relaxation Hammock

Within Walking Distance to Dining, Shopping, Entertainment and Public Transportation

Designated Car2Go Space

Storage Lockers

Covered Carports

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

