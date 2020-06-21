2506 Thornton Road

Amenities
This place is like putting Frank Lloyd Wright, Van Gogh, & Willie Nelson inside of a room, preferably with high quantities of questionable substances for inspiration. Surely, this building would be the final result.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Ceiling Fan
Concrete and Luxury Wood Style Flooring*
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Energy Efficient Appliances
Extra Storage
High 9' Ceilings
Large Walk-in Closets Plus Linen Storage
Microwave
Balcony, Fenced Terrace and Mini-yards
Refrigerator
Downtown Skyline View
Wheelchair Access
Quartz countertops in Kitchens and Bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full size Whirlpool or Bosch Washer and Dryer
Custom Wood Cabinetry
2" Faux Wood Blinds
Pendant and Recessed Lighting
Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens
Nest Smart Wifi Thermostats
Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heaters
Spacious Bedrooms That Accommodate King-size Beds
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Bike Racks and Bike Maintenance Center
Controlled Access/Gated
High Speed Internet
Off Street Parking
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Recycling
Resident Lounge
Business Center with Internet, All-in-One WiFi Printer/Scanner/Copier amd Computer
Barbecue Grills and Outdoor Kitchen Equipped with TV
Security System providing Exclusive Resident Access
Community Gardens and Resident's Utility Shed
Google Fiber and Spectrum
Certified Austin Green Energy Building
Outdoor Yoga Lawn
Courtyard with Dining Areas
Firepit with outdoor seating
Dog Park
Picnic Area with Seating
Relaxation Hammock
Within Walking Distance to Dining, Shopping, Entertainment and Public Transportation
Designated Car2Go Space
Storage Lockers
Covered Carports