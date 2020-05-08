2310 Rebel Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare large 2-1 duplex with carport, right off Oltorf 1/2 way between Congress and IH-35 with great access to downtown and Congress entertainment districts. Washer and Dryer units available.



(RLNE4445909)