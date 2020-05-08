Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2310 Rebel Rd.
2310 Rebel Rd
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2310 Rebel Rd
2310 Rebel Road
·
Location
2310 Rebel Road, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare large 2-1 duplex with carport, right off Oltorf 1/2 way between Congress and IH-35 with great access to downtown and Congress entertainment districts. Washer and Dryer units available.
(RLNE4445909)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2310 Rebel Rd have any available units?
2310 Rebel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2310 Rebel Rd have?
Some of 2310 Rebel Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2310 Rebel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Rebel Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Rebel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Rebel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Rebel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Rebel Rd does offer parking.
Does 2310 Rebel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Rebel Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Rebel Rd have a pool?
No, 2310 Rebel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Rebel Rd have accessible units?
No, 2310 Rebel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Rebel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Rebel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
