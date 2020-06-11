All apartments in Austin
2206 Nueces Street #209

2206 Nueces Street · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Nueces Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - Lease ends on 5/31/2020 - 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit available for immediate move in. Lease will end on May 31, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have any available units?
2206 Nueces Street #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2206 Nueces Street #209 currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Nueces Street #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Nueces Street #209 pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 offer parking?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 Nueces Street #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have a pool?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have accessible units?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not have units with air conditioning.

