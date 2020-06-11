Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Home
Austin, TX
2206 Nueces Street #209
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2206 Nueces Street #209
2206 Nueces Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2206 Nueces Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - Lease ends on 5/31/2020 - 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit available for immediate move in. Lease will end on May 31, 2020.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5638481)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have any available units?
2206 Nueces Street #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2206 Nueces Street #209 currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Nueces Street #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Nueces Street #209 pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 offer parking?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 Nueces Street #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have a pool?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have accessible units?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Nueces Street #209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Nueces Street #209 does not have units with air conditioning.
