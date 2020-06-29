All apartments in Austin
Chandelier.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Chandelier

2336 Douglas St · (512) 233-6831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2336 Douglas St, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0903 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1422 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 1405 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 892 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chandelier.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
Nestled in the heart of Austin near Travis Heights and Downtown you will find a great place to call home - Chandelier. Tucked away amid rolling hills and towering oaks, Chandelier is now showcasing beautiful, newly renovated apartment homes with interiors inspired by custom home builders. Complete with stylish yet comfortable interiors and local conveniences such as fine dining, shopping, education and entertainment, we offer the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve. Imagine coming home to the space designed with you in mind featuring granite-look countertops, exquisite wood plank flooring, two-inch blinds, and so much more. Enjoy easy access and short commute times to I-35, Hwy 290/71, Hwy 183, Mopac Expwy, and downtown Austin. Tour today and make the decision to live the lifestyle you deserve by coming home to Chandelier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash: $10/month Pest: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 one time fee
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Pet interview required.
Parking Details: Resident parking and marked visitor parking spots.
Storage Details: Each patio/balcony has a storage closet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chandelier have any available units?
Chandelier has 8 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Chandelier have?
Some of Chandelier's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chandelier currently offering any rent specials?
Chandelier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chandelier pet-friendly?
Yes, Chandelier is pet friendly.
Does Chandelier offer parking?
Yes, Chandelier offers parking.
Does Chandelier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chandelier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chandelier have a pool?
Yes, Chandelier has a pool.
Does Chandelier have accessible units?
No, Chandelier does not have accessible units.
Does Chandelier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chandelier has units with dishwashers.

