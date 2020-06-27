All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C

2015 Dinsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Dinsdale Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo for Sale with All of the Upgrades! - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom condo for lease in Austin. Situated in a gated community with a community pool, this condo has it all! The open floor plan maximizes the space. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash & stainless steel appliances as well as a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The entry floor offers a single car garage, the main level features the living, dining plus washer & dryer connections. Both bedrooms are the third floor with 2 bathrooms & an open office space. Balconies on the second & third floor plus large windows for natural lighting! Stackable washer & dryer included!

(RLNE5553856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C have any available units?
2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C have?
Some of 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C offers parking.
Does 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C have a pool?
Yes, 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C has a pool.
Does 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C have accessible units?
No, 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C does not have units with dishwashers.
