2015 Dinsdale Ln #300C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo for Sale with All of the Upgrades! - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom condo for lease in Austin. Situated in a gated community with a community pool, this condo has it all! The open floor plan maximizes the space. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash & stainless steel appliances as well as a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The entry floor offers a single car garage, the main level features the living, dining plus washer & dryer connections. Both bedrooms are the third floor with 2 bathrooms & an open office space. Balconies on the second & third floor plus large windows for natural lighting! Stackable washer & dryer included!



(RLNE5553856)