parker lane
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
554 Apartments for rent in Parker Lane, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Modern apartments have arched doorways and built-in bookshelves. Large kitchens feature granite counters. Community amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. Located near the County Club Creek Greenbelt.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
952 sqft
Apartments at Montecito, Austin, TX feature air conditioning and walk-in closets. Near transport hubs such as the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the CapMetro. Also enjoys close links with the local University of Texas.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
49 Units Available
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
954 sqft
Welcome to Grace Woods, with easy access to everything that Austin has to offer! Our newly renovated homes, landscapes, and amenities bring you the modern and hip living experience you come to expect in this lively city.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
892 sqft
Stylish apartments are newly renovated with top-of-the-line features including granite-look countertops and wood plank flooring. Access to the community pool and residential clubhouse are among a long list of amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
43 Units Available
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1344 sqft
Conveniently located 2 miles away from the South Congress entertainment district and 3 miles from downtown. Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, A/C and open floor plans. Community includes pool, deck and gathering tables.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
758 sqft
Peaceful community of contemporary one- to two-bedroom apartments located just 3 miles from downtown Austin. Open floor plans feature vinyl plank floors, stainless steel sinks and spacious closets. Swimming pool and cable TV available on-site.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 Dinsdale Ln
1912 Dinsdale Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1488 sqft
Gated community. Light & bright home. Small fenced in front yard. Enter this beautiful appointed home. Second floor is meant for entertaining! Never be away from guest or family as the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room are all together.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1817 E. OLTORF STREET
1817 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a colorful, modern community with quick access to downtown. Look forward to a laid back lifestyle with plenty of perks including two swimming pools, BBQ grills, a cyber station, bocce ball court and agility dog park.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE
2900 Sunridge Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in one of the hippest areas of Austin, near local restaurants, great nightlife and Lady Bird Lake, plus downtown is easily accessible.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3111 PARKER LANE
3111 Parker Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1920 Dinsdale Ln 159
1920 Dinsdale Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1408 sqft
Amazing Location: Very central Austin: 1 mile from downtown, 1/2 mile from Oracle campus, 1/2 mile from future Riverside East developments. Gated community! It’s the only unit on the street with a view of small "park" outside of front windows.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1701 Timber Ridge Dr.
1701 Timber Ridge Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1167 sqft
South Austin 3x2! - South Austin 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! 2 bedrooms downstairs, 1 bedroom upstairs. Spiral staircase & open floor plan! Great location, you don't want to miss out on this! (RLNE5866881)
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
2507 BURLESON RD.
2507 Burleson Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You've stumbled upon one of the best values in Austin! Interior amenities include: Open Floor Plans Vinyl Plank Flooring Solid Wood Cabinets Two Tone Paint Air Conditioning Ceiling Fans Large Closets Pets Allowed Other great features include
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Timber Brush Trail
1715 Timber Brush Trail, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1715 Timber Brush Trail in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Audubon PL
2601 Audubon Place, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1739 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $100 OFF for the 1st 3 months!! NEWLY remodeled 3 bedroom home w/ beautiful upgrades & finish outs! Gorgeous interior w/ vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, wood-tile throughout, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, SS
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
2409 Ventura Drive
2409 Ventura Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
922 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath. Large Yard, gated, with a covered back patio. Large Utility Room. Google Fiber Ready.
Results within 1 mile of Parker Lane
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
929 sqft
The best of Austin living complete with relaxing amenities and hammocks. Recently renovated with access to Google Fiber, this pet-friendly community offers upscale amenities and unique floor plans.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
32 Units Available
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
$
61 Units Available
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,540
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,320
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1023 sqft
Ideal location near I-35, the Colorado River and plenty of conveniences. Stunning, modern design throughout the property includes apartment interiors: in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. Car charging stations included.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
12 Units Available
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$996
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
912 sqft
Sleek homes with brand-new cabinetry, modern bath fixtures and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include two resort style pools, lounge and barbecue area, yoga space and 24-hour fitness center. Near the Boardwalk Trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
14 Units Available
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1003 sqft
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
40 Units Available
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$910
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
933 sqft
Pet friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from downtown. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with granite counters, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, business center, fitness room, internet cafe, trash valet.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1042 sqft
Cozy homes with large bedrooms and vertical blinds. Property highlights include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and fitness center. By I-35 and bus stops along East Riverside Drive. Near Mabel Davis District Park.
