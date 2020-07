Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry coffee bar community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal pool table smoke-free community

Located in the most desirable area of North Austin near Tech Ridge, find convenient access to the best shopping, the top work locations and beautiful parks at Ascent North Apartments. Offering newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy our beautiful fitness center overlooking 2 sparkling pools and tropical landscaping, along with a dog park and wash station, your best friends will also feel welcomed. Visit today for your personal tour!