1906 Anita DR

Charming 2-story in highly desirable Zilker in 78704. Originally built in 1952, was completely remodeled down to studs. Features 3 bed, 2 bath + office with open floor plan, high ceilings & loads of windows allowing for abundant light. Spacious kitchen with center island, marble counters & stainless steel appliances. Master suite up with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower & covered deck. Additional roof deck with views. Guest house NOT included (used for AirBnB) & has no access to main backyard.