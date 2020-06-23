All apartments in Austin
1906 Anita DR

1906 Anita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Anita Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 2-story in highly desirable Zilker in 78704. Originally built in 1952, was completely remodeled down to studs. Features 3 bed, 2 bath + office with open floor plan, high ceilings & loads of windows allowing for abundant light. Spacious kitchen with center island, marble counters & stainless steel appliances. Master suite up with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower & covered deck. Additional roof deck with views. Guest house NOT included (used for AirBnB) & has no access to main backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Anita DR have any available units?
1906 Anita DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Anita DR have?
Some of 1906 Anita DR's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Anita DR currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Anita DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Anita DR pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Anita DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1906 Anita DR offer parking?
No, 1906 Anita DR does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Anita DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Anita DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Anita DR have a pool?
No, 1906 Anita DR does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Anita DR have accessible units?
No, 1906 Anita DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Anita DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Anita DR does not have units with dishwashers.

