Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets extra storage oven range recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Discover living at The Flats on San Felipe in Austin, Texas. While living at The Flats on San Felipe you will enjoy amenities such as state-of-the art fitness center, tennis court, a refreshing pool with spa and business center. Our well-appointed living spaces offer open living and dining areas for entertaining, over-sized closets and fully-equipped kitchens for the chef in your family. Easy access to Hwy 183 and 45 Toll Road makes commuting a breeze. Area shopping and dining such as Macy's, Kona Grill and California Pizza Kitchen are just minutes from your door. We invite you to experience convenient, luxury living today. Stop looking and start living! Please call for an appointment today.