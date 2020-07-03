1721 Timberwood Drive, Austin, TX 78741 Parker Lane
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3/2 Townhouse in Southeast Austin! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with a loft and a 2 car garage. Refrigerator, range and dishwasher provided, has full size washer/dryer connections. Community pool and tennis courts!
(RLNE4206178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1721 Timberwood Dr. have any available units?
1721 Timberwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Timberwood Dr. have?
Some of 1721 Timberwood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Timberwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Timberwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Timberwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Timberwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Timberwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Timberwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 1721 Timberwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Timberwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Timberwood Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Timberwood Dr. has a pool.
Does 1721 Timberwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1721 Timberwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Timberwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Timberwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
