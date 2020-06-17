All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1601 E 5th ST
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:14 PM

1601 E 5th ST

1601 East 5th Street · (512) 921-6483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Easy living in this modern condo nestled right in the heart of East Austin. Inside offers an open floorplan, designer accents throughout, high ceilings, walls of windows allowing for natural light, & more! Loft style living, huge bedroom w/ walk-in closet & balcony overlooking the courtyard. Corner unit w/ Washer/Dryer/fridge & plenty of storage. Community offers a courtyard, setting with easy access to BBQ area, reserved covered parking & security gate. Min. to DT ATX, restaurants, hike/bike & train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 E 5th ST have any available units?
1601 E 5th ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 E 5th ST have?
Some of 1601 E 5th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 E 5th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1601 E 5th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 E 5th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1601 E 5th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1601 E 5th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1601 E 5th ST does offer parking.
Does 1601 E 5th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 E 5th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 E 5th ST have a pool?
No, 1601 E 5th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1601 E 5th ST have accessible units?
No, 1601 E 5th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 E 5th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 E 5th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
