/
/
/
east cesar chavez
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM
600 Apartments for rent in East Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,375
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
53 Units Available
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
21 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
33 Units Available
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Candela
1614 East 6th Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,499
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1218 sqft
Candela radiates with the energy of Austin and glows with the spirit of the east side. Candelas thoughtfully crafted collection of design-driven residences emphasizes quality over quantity and celebrates enduring glamour over fleeting trends.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Indie
1630 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$994
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature quartz countertops, luxury murphy bed and wood style flooring. Community has a fitness center, clubhouse and open-air lobby. Located close to Vintage Heart Cafe, Stretch Yoga and Redbird Pilates.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
57 San Marcos Street
57 San Marcos Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
2082 sqft
Fully Furnished 5 BR / 4 BA - Designer Finishes / Walk to Rainey / 1 mo min lease - 2019 newly built, 5 BR / 4 BA house is located in the heart of DT Austin, across from Rainey Street.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
903 E 2nd St
903 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1022 sqft
(RLNE5873504)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 E 5th St
1009 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,385
612 sqft
East Austin Luxury Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 311657 Specials: 8 Weeks Free + More! Call All City Real Estate for a showing! 512-378-3873 Rental Details: Effective Price after 8 Weeks Free: $1365 Area: 640sf Layout: 1 Bed / 1
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1804 E 2nd ST
1804 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1557 sqft
Modern well-lit home 1 block from Cesar Chavez, & 4 from East 6th. Walkable to everything: Downtown, Lake, green belts, and riverfront parks.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1700 East 4th Street
1700 East 4th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,558
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
East 4th Street, Downtown Austin, Austin, TX 78702 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Seville on 4th Street
1401 East 4th Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
686 sqft
Near the downtown night life and music. You can walk to the train, close to stores and intertainment.. This will lease fast. Washer and dryer electric hookup in unit.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1105 E 2ND ST
1105 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1265 sqft
Newly renovated, gorgeous home in DT Austin! Gated entry w/ dedicated parking. All bedrooms & living down w/ a wet bar & large rooftop terrace up. Hardwood floors throughout, except 2 secondary bedrooms w/ carpet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1611 Holly ST
1611 Holly Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
804 sqft
Take advantage of this opportunity to live in a beautifully renovated home on one of the most desired streets in East Austin.
Results within 1 mile of East Cesar Chavez
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,640
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located near several of Austin's finest dining establishments. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Community amenities include a business center and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
37 Units Available
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1334 sqft
Charming community right off I-35. Large balconies overlooking pool courtyard with sundeck. Pet-friendly property with updated appliances and washer-dryer hookup. Coffee bar, conference room and gym on site. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,505
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1029 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,475
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,760
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,220
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,553
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,509
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,770
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TX